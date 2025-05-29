Should You Invest in Patria Investments Ltd (PAX) Now?

Patria Investments Ltd (NASDAQ: PAX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for PAX is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PAX is 60.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.77% of that float. The average trading volume for PAX on May 29, 2025 was 613.98K shares.

PAX) stock’s latest price update

Patria Investments Ltd (NASDAQ: PAX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.15relation to previous closing price of 13.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.35% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that Patria Investments remains a bullish pick due to its strong reputation, growing AUM, and attractive valuation, despite modest price returns in the past year. Macro headwinds in Brazil and currency depreciation limited performance, but core business fundamentals and fee-related earnings growth remain robust. Management’s confidence and reaffirmed guidance, along with strong fundraising momentum, support my continued positive outlook on Patria’s stock.

PAX’s Market Performance

Patria Investments Ltd (PAX) has seen a 2.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.93% gain in the past month and a 11.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for PAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.83% for PAX’s stock, with a 13.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PAX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $17 based on the research report published on September 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAX reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for PAX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 20th, 2021.

Itau BBA gave a rating of “Outperform” to PAX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

PAX Trading at 16.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares surge +24.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAX rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.02. In addition, Patria Investments Ltd saw 12.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.44 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patria Investments Ltd stands at 0.2. The total capital return value is set at 0.2. Equity return is now at value 13.16, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Patria Investments Ltd (PAX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 496.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 179.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Patria Investments Ltd (PAX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.