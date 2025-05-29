Should You Invest in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) Now?

Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE: MUR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for MUR is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for MUR is 133.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.65% of that float. The average trading volume for MUR on May 29, 2025 was 3.40M shares.

MUR) stock’s latest price update

Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE: MUR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 21.43. However, the company has seen a -1.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that Murphy Oil’s recent Vietnam discoveries boost near-term growth prospects. Management’s disciplined offshore strategy limits downside. Short-term production was impacted by one-time items.

MUR’s Market Performance

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) has seen a -1.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.09% gain in the past month and a -21.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for MUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.69% for MUR’s stock, with a -28.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MUR

Roth Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MUR reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for MUR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 15th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to MUR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

MUR Trading at -7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUR fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.60. In addition, Murphy Oil Corp saw -29.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MUR starting from Nolan Jeffrey W, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $23.39 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, Nolan Jeffrey W now owns 292,012 shares of Murphy Oil Corp, valued at $233,947 using the latest closing price.

Utsch Louis W, the Vice President of Murphy Oil Corp, sale 9,584 shares at $28.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21 ’25, which means that Utsch Louis W is holding 9,504 shares at $269,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for Murphy Oil Corp stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 7.54, with 4.03 for asset returns.

Based on Murphy Oil Corp (MUR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.74. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.25 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.