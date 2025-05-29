Should You Invest in Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) Now?

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for LSEA is at 1.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LSEA is 21.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.21% of that float. The average trading volume for LSEA on May 29, 2025 was 1.02M shares.

The stock of Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) has decreased by -0.09 when compared to last closing price of 11.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lido Merger Sub, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that it is extending the Early Tender Date (as defined below) of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of Landsea Homes Corporation’s (“Landsea Homes”) outstanding 8.875% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) and solicitation of consents of holders of the Notes to certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Notes (the “Consent Solicitation”).

LSEA’s Market Performance

Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) has seen a 0.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 83.55% gain in the past month and a 35.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.81% for LSEA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.69% for LSEA stock, with a simple moving average of 19.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSEA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for LSEA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LSEA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $14 based on the research report published on May 31, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSEA reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for LSEA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2023.

LSEA Trading at 52.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.40%, as shares surge +84.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSEA rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.97. In addition, Landsea Homes Corporation saw 32.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSEA starting from Tian Ming, who sale 2,521,740 shares at the price of $10.25 back on Dec 09 ’24. After this action, Tian Ming now owns 6,543,411 shares of Landsea Homes Corporation, valued at $25,847,835 using the latest closing price.

Tian Ming, the Director of Landsea Homes Corporation, sale 378,260 shares at $10.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10 ’24, which means that Tian Ming is holding 6,165,151 shares at $3,877,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Landsea Homes Corporation stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.61 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 34.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.