Should You Invest in JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) Now?

The 36-month beta value for JELD is at 1.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for JELD is 83.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.02% of that float. The average trading volume for JELD on May 29, 2025 was 1.98M shares.

JELD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) has plunged by -5.18 when compared to previous closing price of 3.67, but the company has seen a -9.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that We initiate coverage on JELD-WEN Holding Incorporated with a Strong Buy rating, which is anchored on conviction in the company’s transformation-driven margin expansion plus operational improvement potential. Our price target of fifteen United States dollars per share is predicated on a 0.7x EV/Sales multiple applied to our above-consensus FY26E revenue estimate, which implies substantial upside. We estimate JELD-WEN’s revenues at $3.31bn/ $3.5bn in FY25E/FY26E, respectively, both above consensus given transformational benefits and volume recovery.

JELD’s Market Performance

JELD’s stock has fallen by -9.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -37.52% and a quarterly drop of -39.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.98% for JELD-WEN Holding Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.98% for JELD’s stock, with a -63.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JELD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JELD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JELD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JELD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on January 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JELD reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for JELD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 15th, 2024.

JELD Trading at -31.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JELD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares sank -37.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JELD fell by -9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.24. In addition, JELD-WEN Holding Inc saw -57.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JELD starting from Turtle Creek Asset Management, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $4.26 back on May 06 ’25. After this action, Turtle Creek Asset Management now owns 13,250,853 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc, valued at $639,030 using the latest closing price.

Turtle Creek Asset Management, the 10% Owner of JELD-WEN Holding Inc, purchase 25,100 shares at $5.10 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24 ’25, which means that Turtle Creek Asset Management is holding 13,131,300 shares at $128,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JELD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08 for the present operating margin

0.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for JELD-WEN Holding Inc stands at -0.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.16. Equity return is now at value -55.39, with -13.08 for asset returns.

Based on JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.84. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 22.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at -51.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.