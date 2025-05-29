Should You Invest in Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Now?

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for HESM is at 0.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HESM is 115.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.97% of that float. The average trading volume for HESM on May 29, 2025 was 1.10M shares.

HESM) stock’s latest price update

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.46 compared to its previous closing price of 38.19. However, the company has seen a -2.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $HESM–HESS MIDSTREAM LP ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF CLASS A SHARES.

HESM’s Market Performance

HESM’s stock has fallen by -2.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.27% and a quarterly drop of -9.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Hess Midstream LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.77% for HESM stock, with a simple moving average of -1.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HESM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HESM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HESM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HESM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $37 based on the research report published on March 08, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HESM reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for HESM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to HESM, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

HESM Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HESM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.82%, as shares surge +0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HESM fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.92. In addition, Hess Midstream LP saw 0.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HESM starting from Gatling John A., who sale 2,087 shares at the price of $40.60 back on Mar 11 ’25. After this action, Gatling John A. now owns 62,457 shares of Hess Midstream LP, valued at $84,728 using the latest closing price.

Gatling John A., the Officer of Hess Midstream LP, proposed sale 2,087 shares at $40.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11 ’25, which means that Gatling John A. is holding shares at $84,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HESM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.61 for the present operating margin

0.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hess Midstream LP stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.23. Equity return is now at value 49.74, with 6.16 for asset returns.

Based on Hess Midstream LP (HESM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.14 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hess Midstream LP (HESM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.