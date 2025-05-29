Should You Invest in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Now?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GTES is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GTES is 253.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.64% of that float. The average trading volume for GTES on May 29, 2025 was 2.75M shares.

GTES) stock’s latest price update

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.23 in relation to its previous close of 21.43. However, the company has experienced a -0.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that DENVER, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today announced that the Company will attend the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Brooks Mallard, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 9:35 AM Eastern Time.

GTES’s Market Performance

GTES’s stock has fallen by -0.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.00% and a quarterly rise of 0.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Gates Industrial Corporation plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.32% for GTES’s stock, with a 9.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTES stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GTES by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GTES in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $25 based on the research report published on December 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTES reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for GTES stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on September 06th, 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to GTES, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

GTES Trading at 11.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +19.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTES fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.99. In addition, Gates Industrial Corporation plc saw 4.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTES starting from Eliasson Fredrik J, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $19.56 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, Eliasson Fredrik J now owns 188,452 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, valued at $1,173,600 using the latest closing price.

BX Gates ML-5 Holdco LLC, the of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, proposed sale 14,865 shares at $21.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25 ’24, which means that BX Gates ML-5 Holdco LLC is holding shares at $317,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gates Industrial Corporation plc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 6.93, with 3.13 for asset returns.

Based on Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 478.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.