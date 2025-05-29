Should You Invest in First American Financial Corp (FAF) Now?

First American Financial Corp (NYSE: FAF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FAF is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FAF is 98.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.47% of that float. The average trading volume for FAF on May 29, 2025 was 883.55K shares.

The stock price of First American Financial Corp (NYSE: FAF) has plunged by -2.08 when compared to previous closing price of 55.26, but the company has seen a -8.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does First American Financial (FAF) have what it takes?

FAF’s Market Performance

First American Financial Corp (FAF) has experienced a -8.60% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.54% drop in the past month, and a -16.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for FAF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.66% for FAF stock, with a simple moving average of -14.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAF stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for FAF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FAF in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $75 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FAF reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for FAF stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on December 10th, 2024.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to FAF, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

FAF Trading at -11.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares sank -11.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAF fell by -8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.24. In addition, First American Financial Corp saw -13.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAF starting from DEGIORGIO KENNETH D, who proposed sale 250,669 shares at the price of $62.79 back on Apr 24 ’25. After this action, DEGIORGIO KENNETH D now owns shares of First American Financial Corp, valued at $15,739,391 using the latest closing price.

Seaton Mark Edward, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of First American Financial Corp, sale 37,321 shares at $65.27 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25 ’25, which means that Seaton Mark Edward is holding 158,491 shares at $2,436,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

1.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for First American Financial Corp stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 3.23, with 1.05 for asset returns.

Based on First American Financial Corp (FAF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 522.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First American Financial Corp (FAF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.