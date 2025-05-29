Should You Invest in BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Now?

BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BWA is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BWA is 217.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.98% of that float. The average trading volume for BWA on May 29, 2025 was 3.53M shares.

BWA) stock’s latest price update

BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA)’s stock price has plunge by -1.34relation to previous closing price of 33.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.48% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Isabelle McKenzie, Vice President and President and General Manager, Drivetrain and Morse Systems, BorgWarner, has been named among 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry by Automotive News.

BWA’s Market Performance

BorgWarner Inc (BWA) has experienced a -0.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.14% rise in the past month, and a 10.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for BWA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.53% for BWA stock, with a simple moving average of 4.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BWA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BWA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $34 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BWA reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for BWA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to BWA, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

BWA Trading at 13.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +14.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.71. In addition, BorgWarner Inc saw 4.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from McKenzie Isabelle, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $33.25 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, McKenzie Isabelle now owns 63,445 shares of BorgWarner Inc, valued at $166,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for BorgWarner Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 5.38, with 2.23 for asset returns.

Based on BorgWarner Inc (BWA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.32 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BorgWarner Inc (BWA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.