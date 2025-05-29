Should You Invest in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Now?

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ALLY is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for ALLY is 303.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.07% of that float. The average trading volume for ALLY on May 29, 2025 was 4.44M shares.

ALLY) stock’s latest price update

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.35 in relation to its previous close of 34.78. However, the company has experienced a -2.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Berkshire Hathaway’s latest moves include doubling down on Constellation Brands and increasing stakes in Domino’s Pizza, Pool, and Sirius XM, while dropping Citigroup, DaVita, and Nu Holdings. Top Berkshire ‘dividend dogs’—Kraft Heinz, Sirius XM, and Ally Financial—now offer annual dividends from $1,000 invested that exceed their single share prices, meeting the dogcatcher ideal. Analyst forecasts suggest the top ten high-yield Berkshire stocks could deliver average net gains of 21.31% by May 2026, with moderate risk compared to the broader market.

ALLY’s Market Performance

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has experienced a -2.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.09% rise in the past month, and a -5.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for ALLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.48% for ALLY’s stock, with a -3.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLY stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for ALLY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALLY in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $41 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLY reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ALLY stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 25th, 2025.

ALLY Trading at 2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLY fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.39. In addition, Ally Financial Inc saw -3.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLY starting from Richard Stephanie N, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $32.14 back on Apr 30 ’25. After this action, Richard Stephanie N now owns 90,387 shares of Ally Financial Inc, valued at $257,121 using the latest closing price.

Hutchinson Russell E., the Chief Financial Officer of Ally Financial Inc, purchase 8,200 shares at $30.81 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22 ’25, which means that Hutchinson Russell E. is holding 236,421 shares at $252,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ally Financial Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 3.84, with 0.28 for asset returns.

Based on Ally Financial Inc (ALLY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.04 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.