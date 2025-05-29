Should You Invest in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) Now?

Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ: LNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for LNT is at 0.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LNT is 256.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume for LNT on May 29, 2025 was 2.26M shares.

LNT) stock’s latest price update

Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ: LNT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.43 compared to its previous closing price of 62.25. However, the company has seen a -2.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Interstate Power and Light Company (“IPL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), announced the pricing of its public offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.600% senior debentures due 2035. The senior debentures will be due on June 29, 2035. IPL intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to retire its $50 million aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior debentures maturing on July 15, 2025 and its $250.

LNT’s Market Performance

LNT’s stock has fallen by -2.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.76% and a quarterly drop of -4.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.41% for Alliant Energy Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.13% for LNT stock, with a simple moving average of 1.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $71 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNT reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for LNT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to LNT, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

LNT Trading at -0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares sank -0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNT fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.44. In addition, Alliant Energy Corp saw 3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alliant Energy Corp stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 10.71, with 3.38 for asset returns.

Based on Alliant Energy Corp (LNT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.8 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.