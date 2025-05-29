Should You Invest in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Now?

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for A is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for A is 283.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume for A on May 29, 2025 was 2.26M shares.

A) stock’s latest price update

A’s Market Performance

A’s stock has fallen by -2.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.75% and a quarterly drop of -17.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for Agilent Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.60% for A stock, with a simple moving average of -15.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $145 based on the research report published on February 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see A reach a price target of $157. The rating they have provided for A stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 28th, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to A, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on July 10th of the previous year.

A Trading at 0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.21. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc saw -17.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from Podolsky Daniel K, who sale 1,819 shares at the price of $116.46 back on Mar 31 ’25. After this action, Podolsky Daniel K now owns 35,737 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc, valued at $211,844 using the latest closing price.

Podolsky Daniel K, the Director of Agilent Technologies Inc, proposed sale 1,819 shares at $116.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31 ’25, which means that Podolsky Daniel K is holding shares at $211,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc stands at 0.19. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 20.61, with 11.01 for asset returns.

Based on Agilent Technologies Inc (A), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.5. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.87 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agilent Technologies Inc (A) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.