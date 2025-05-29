Service Properties Trust (SVC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) has increased by 0.87 when compared to last closing price of 2.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Bilotto and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Brian Donley will be presenting at Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website at https://www.svcreit.com/investors/Events-and-presentati.

Is It Worth Investing in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SVC is 1.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SVC is 153.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SVC on May 29, 2025 was 2.27M shares.

SVC’s Market Performance

SVC stock saw an increase of 7.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.95% and a quarterly increase of -12.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for Service Properties Trust (SVC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.04% for SVC’s stock, with a -24.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SVC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SVC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SVC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SVC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $2 based on the research report published on April 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SVC reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for SVC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 19th, 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to SVC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

SVC Trading at 6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +25.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVC rose by +7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, Service Properties Trust saw -8.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SVC starting from Donley Brian E., who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Nov 08 ’24. After this action, Donley Brian E. now owns 91,813 shares of Service Properties Trust, valued at $9,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Service Properties Trust stands at -0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value -33.91, with -4.41 for asset returns.

Based on Service Properties Trust (SVC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 7.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 555.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 10.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 95.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Service Properties Trust (SVC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.