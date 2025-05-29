Semtech Corp (SMTC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Semtech Corp (SMTC) has seen a -7.09% decrease in the past week, with a 14.72% gain in the past month, and a 2.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for SMTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.50% for SMTC’s stock, with a -21.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC) Right Now?

SMTC has 36-month beta value of 1.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SMTC is 85.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMTC on May 29, 2025 was 2.58M shares.

SMTC) stock’s latest price update

Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.32 in relation to its previous close of 37.01. However, the company has experienced a -7.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-28 that Shares of Semtech Corp SMTC were down 5.8% at last check on Wednesday, despite the company’s upbeat first-quarter results.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMTC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SMTC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SMTC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $30 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMTC reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for SMTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 14th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to SMTC, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

SMTC Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +14.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTC fell by -6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.08. In addition, Semtech Corp saw -42.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMTC starting from Lin Mark, who sale 1,013 shares at the price of $34.44 back on Apr 01 ’25. After this action, Lin Mark now owns 14,114 shares of Semtech Corp, valued at $34,890 using the latest closing price.

Lin Mark, the Officer of Semtech Corp, proposed sale 1,013 shares at $34.80 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01 ’25, which means that Lin Mark is holding shares at $35,247 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.5 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semtech Corp stands at -0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value -93.45, with -8.51 for asset returns.

Based on Semtech Corp (SMTC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 115.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Semtech Corp (SMTC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.