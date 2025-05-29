Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SCLX is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SCLX is 5.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.81% of that float. On May 29, 2025, SCLX’s average trading volume was 110.99K shares.

SCLX) stock’s latest price update

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.25 in comparison to its previous close of 4.85, however, the company has experienced a 5.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that PALO ALTO, Calif., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex” or “Company”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain and neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic disease, today presented the presentation of post-hoc analysis of the C.L.E.A.R. trial (Corticosteroid Lumbar Epidural Analgesia in Radiculopathy) interpreting clinical meaningfulness of safety and efficacy of SP-102 (SEMDEXA™) for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (LRP) at the 27th Annual Meeting of American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP), May 15-17, 2025 in Orlando, FL.

SCLX’s Market Performance

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has experienced a 5.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.06% rise in the past month, and a -44.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for SCLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.32% for SCLX’s stock, with a -73.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCLX stocks, with D. Boral Capital repeating the rating for SCLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCLX in the upcoming period, according to D. Boral Capital is $22 based on the research report published on January 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCLX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for SCLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 16th, 2024.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to SCLX, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 13th of the previous year.

SCLX Trading at -18.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares surge +13.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCLX rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.67. In addition, Scilex Holding Company saw -64.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCLX starting from SHAH JAISIM, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.46 back on Dec 18 ’24. After this action, SHAH JAISIM now owns 139,333 shares of Scilex Holding Company, valued at $13,800 using the latest closing price.

Ji Henry, the Executive Chairperson of Scilex Holding Company, purchase 8,888 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31 ’24, which means that Ji Henry is holding 320,161 shares at $8,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.81 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scilex Holding Company stands at -1.47. The total capital return value is set at 0.47.

Based on Scilex Holding Company (SCLX), the company’s capital structure generated -0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -23.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -66.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.