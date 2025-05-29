Sandisk Corp (SNDK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SNDK is 115.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.58% of that float. The average trading volume of SNDK on May 29, 2025 was 3.38M shares.

The stock price of Sandisk Corp (NASDAQ: SNDK) has surged by 1.05 when compared to previous closing price of 38.18, but the company has seen a -3.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-07 that MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sandisk Corporation (Nasdaq: SNDK) today reported fiscal third quarter financial results. “I’m pleased with our team’s execution in the first quarter as a standalone company. Sandisk’s innovation was reinforced, with a strong early ramp of BiCS 8, our latest technology engineered to deliver industry-leading performance, power efficiency, and density,” said David Goeckeler, Sandisk CEO. “We have taken actions to reduce supply to match demand and commenced price.

SNDK’s Market Performance

Sandisk Corp (SNDK) has experienced a -3.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.55% rise in the past month, and a -17.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for SNDK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.53% for SNDK’s stock, with a -8.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDK stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SNDK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNDK in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $58 based on the research report published on May 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDK reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for SNDK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2025.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to SNDK, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

SNDK Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +17.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDK fell by -3.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.63. In addition, Sandisk Corp saw 7.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.47 for the present operating margin

0.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sandisk Corp stands at -0.51. The total capital return value is set at -0.15.

Based on Sandisk Corp (SNDK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 140.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.17 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Sandisk Corp (SNDK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.