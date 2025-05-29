Samsara Inc (IOT) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, IOT stock has gone down by -1.75%, with a monthly gain of 16.78% and a quarterly plunge of -7.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Samsara Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.22% for IOT’s stock, with a 1.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IOT is also noteworthy at 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IOT is 279.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.50% of that float. The average trading volume of IOT on May 29, 2025 was 4.47M shares.

IOT) stock’s latest price update

Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.66 in relation to its previous close of 46.79. However, the company has experienced a -1.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Samsara Inc. (IOT) concluded the recent trading session at $46.48, signifying a -0.66% move from its prior day’s close.

Analysts’ Opinion of IOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IOT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IOT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IOT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $50 based on the research report published on March 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IOT reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for IOT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to IOT, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

IOT Trading at 13.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +18.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IOT fell by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.60. In addition, Samsara Inc saw 6.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IOT starting from Biswas Sanjit, who sale 63,017 shares at the price of $46.54 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Biswas Sanjit now owns 405,000 shares of Samsara Inc, valued at $2,932,802 using the latest closing price.

Biswas Sanjit, the CHIEF EXECUTVE OFFICER of Samsara Inc, sale 54,457 shares at $47.33 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Biswas Sanjit is holding 90,000 shares at $2,577,321 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15 for the present operating margin

0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Samsara Inc stands at -0.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.15. Equity return is now at value -15.61, with -8.24 for asset returns.

Based on Samsara Inc (IOT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -164.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Samsara Inc (IOT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.