Sailpoint Inc (SAIL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sailpoint Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.40 in relation to its previous close of 17.54. However, the company has experienced a -1.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #IdentitySecurity–SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in unified identity security for enterprises, today released a new research report titled ‘AI agents: The new attack surface. A global survey of security, IT professionals and executives.’ The report highlights an urgent need for improved identity security as AI agents gain widespread adoption. According to the report, 82% of organizations already use AI agents, but only 44% of organizations report having policies in place.

Is It Worth Investing in Sailpoint Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SAIL is 53.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.02% of that float. The average trading volume of SAIL on May 29, 2025 was 1.74M shares.

SAIL’s Market Performance

SAIL stock saw an increase of -1.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.16% and a quarterly increase of -26.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.51% for Sailpoint Inc (SAIL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.46% for SAIL stock, with a simple moving average of -9.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAIL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SAIL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SAIL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $16 based on the research report published on April 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAIL reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for SAIL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 10th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to SAIL, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

SAIL Trading at -3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAIL fell by -1.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.24. In addition, Sailpoint Inc saw -19.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAIL starting from THOMA BRAVO UGP, LLC, who sale 2,500,000 shares at the price of $21.91 back on Feb 14 ’25. After this action, THOMA BRAVO UGP, LLC now owns 479,842,514 shares of Sailpoint Inc, valued at $54,768,750 using the latest closing price.

THOMA BRAVO UGP, LLC, the 10% Owner of Sailpoint Inc, sale 2,500,000 shares at $21.91 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14 ’25, which means that THOMA BRAVO UGP, LLC is holding 479,842,514 shares at $54,768,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.67 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sailpoint Inc stands at -0.74. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -11.15, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sailpoint Inc (SAIL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 47.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Sailpoint Inc (SAIL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.