Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) Stock Faces 1.83% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, RSI stock has gone up by 2.71%, with a monthly gain of 2.04% and a quarterly plunge of -6.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for Rush Street Interactive Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.49% for RSI stock, with a simple moving average of 4.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) Right Now?

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 161.37x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for RSI is at 1.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RSI is 89.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.60% of that float. The average trading volume for RSI on May 29, 2025 was 1.58M shares.

RSI) stock’s latest price update

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI)’s stock price has increased by 4.61 compared to its previous closing price of 11.94. However, the company has seen a 2.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that RSI’s GLAD Initiative In Partnership With IC360 Aims to Give Educators the Tools to help Teens Make Informed Decisions about Gaming RSI’s GLAD Initiative In Partnership With IC360 Aims to Give Educators the Tools to help Teens Make Informed Decisions about Gaming

Analysts’ Opinion of RSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSI stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for RSI by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for RSI in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $14 based on the research report published on February 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RSI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for RSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 17th, 2024.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to RSI, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

RSI Trading at 7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSI rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.95. In addition, Rush Street Interactive Inc saw -8.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSI starting from SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD, who proposed sale 86,953 shares at the price of $11.71 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD now owns shares of Rush Street Interactive Inc, valued at $1,018,537 using the latest closing price.

SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD, the Chief Executive Officer of Rush Street Interactive Inc, sale 106,952 shares at $11.86 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD is holding 1,492,234 shares at $1,268,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rush Street Interactive Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.18. Equity return is now at value 11.87, with 2.32 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 56.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.