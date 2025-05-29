Rumble Inc (RUM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) has dropped by -1.26 compared to previous close of 9.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that First phase of collaboration provides TRON with data storage infrastructure LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM ), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced a strategic collaboration with TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps).

Is It Worth Investing in Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RUM is 134.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RUM on May 29, 2025 was 2.38M shares.

RUM’s Market Performance

RUM’s stock has seen a -2.79% decrease for the week, with a 15.91% rise in the past month and a 1.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.18% for Rumble Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.62% for RUM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUM stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RUM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RUM in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $20 based on the research report published on January 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUM reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for RUM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 17th, 2024.

RUM Trading at 14.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +19.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUM fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.07. In addition, Rumble Inc saw -27.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUM starting from Pavlovski Christopher, who sale 9,636,434 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Feb 07 ’25. After this action, Pavlovski Christopher now owns 0 shares of Rumble Inc, valued at $72,273,255 using the latest closing price.

Pavlovski Christopher, the Chief Executive Officer of Rumble Inc, sale 354,849 shares at $7.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07 ’25, which means that Pavlovski Christopher is holding 522,927 shares at $2,661,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.3 for the present operating margin

-0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rumble Inc stands at -2.93. The total capital return value is set at -0.37. Equity return is now at value -108.20, with -91.03 for asset returns.

Based on Rumble Inc (RUM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -43.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -326.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rumble Inc (RUM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.