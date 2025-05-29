Rubrik Inc (RBRK) Stock Sees a-0.80 Decrease

In the past week, RBRK stock has gone up by 5.71%, with a monthly gain of 34.88% and a quarterly surge of 42.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for Rubrik Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.31% for RBRK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 66.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rubrik Inc (NYSE: RBRK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RBRK is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RBRK is 101.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.35% of that float. On May 29, 2025, RBRK’s average trading volume was 2.62M shares.

Rubrik Inc (NYSE: RBRK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 94.85. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-05-26 that When it comes to cybersecurity, I don’t know much about how it works from an experiential perspective. So, I suppose one could say I’m an outsider.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBRK stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for RBRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RBRK in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $97 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBRK reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for RBRK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 15th, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to RBRK, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

RBRK Trading at 32.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +33.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBRK rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +198.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.31. In addition, Rubrik Inc saw 43.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBRK starting from McCarthy Brian K., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $90.10 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, McCarthy Brian K. now owns 504,584 shares of Rubrik Inc, valued at $2,252,500 using the latest closing price.

Choudary Kiran Kumar, the Chief Financial Officer of Rubrik Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $90.07 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Choudary Kiran Kumar is holding 555,165 shares at $900,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.28 for the present operating margin

0.7 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rubrik Inc stands at -1.3. The total capital return value is set at -2.4.

Based on Rubrik Inc (RBRK), the company’s capital structure generated -1.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -27.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.08 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rubrik Inc (RBRK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.