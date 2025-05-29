RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ)’s stock price has dropped by -2.02 in relation to previous closing price of 7.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that Luck may work once in a while, but luck is not a strategy you can retire on. To retire with financial freedom, you need steady, repeatable results. Public companies have paid dividends for centuries, and will do so for centuries. We tap into this enormous cash machine.

Is It Worth Investing in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) is above average at 27.84x. The 36-month beta value for RLJ is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RLJ is 146.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.73% of that float. The average trading volume of RLJ on May 29, 2025 was 2.86M shares.

RLJ’s Market Performance

RLJ’s stock has seen a -2.15% decrease for the week, with a 2.54% rise in the past month and a -21.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for RLJ Lodging Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.52% for RLJ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLJ stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RLJ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RLJ in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on March 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to RLJ, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

RLJ Trading at -1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.31. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw -28.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLJ starting from Gibson Patricia L, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $8.03 back on Mar 28 ’25. After this action, Gibson Patricia L now owns 124,217 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust, valued at $80,298 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Patricia L, the Director of RLJ Lodging Trust, purchase 10,000 shares at $9.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07 ’25, which means that Gibson Patricia L is holding 114,217 shares at $93,783 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLJ Lodging Trust stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 2.92, with 1.37 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 327.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

Conclusion

In summary, RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.