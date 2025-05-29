Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RMNI is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RMNI is 47.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RMNI on May 29, 2025 was 293.28K shares.

The stock of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ: RMNI) has decreased by -6.49 when compared to last closing price of 3.39. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RMNI’s Market Performance

RMNI’s stock has fallen by -8.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.85% and a quarterly drop of -1.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.89% for Rimini Street Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.30% for RMNI’s stock, with a 20.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMNI

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMNI reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for RMNI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

RMNI Trading at -7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMNI fell by -8.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, Rimini Street Inc saw 18.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMNI starting from Perica Michael L., who sale 28,319 shares at the price of $3.28 back on May 06 ’25. After this action, Perica Michael L. now owns 237,361 shares of Rimini Street Inc, valued at $93,028 using the latest closing price.

Lyskawa Nancy, the EVP & Chief Client Officer of Rimini Street Inc, sale 6,120 shares at $3.28 during a trade that took place back on May 06 ’25, which means that Lyskawa Nancy is holding 167,663 shares at $20,103 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05 for the present operating margin

0.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rimini Street Inc stands at -0.08. The total capital return value is set at -0.45.

Based on Rimini Street Inc (RMNI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -22.18 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.