Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB): A Technical Analysis

REVB has 36-month beta value of 0.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for REVB is 0.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REVB on May 29, 2025 was 112.12K shares.

REVB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB) has decreased by -14.98 when compared to last closing price of 2.27.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -23.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $REVB #GEMINI–Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on rebalancing inflammation to optimize health, announced the retirement of George F. Tidmarsh, MD, PhD from the Company’s Board of Directors. “The team at Revelation wholeheartedly thanks Dr. Tidmarsh for his guidance and support over the past 5 years,” said James Rolke, Chief Executive Officer of Revelation. “While he will be missed, w.

REVB’s Market Performance

Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) has experienced a -23.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -33.90% drop in the past month, and a -46.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.85% for REVB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.26% for REVB’s stock, with a -76.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

REVB Trading at -33.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares sank -34.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REVB fell by -23.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, Revelation Biosciences Inc saw -73.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REVB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-302.92 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revelation Biosciences Inc stands at -534.35. The total capital return value is set at -2.84. Equity return is now at value -233.26, with -154.33 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -68.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.