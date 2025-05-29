Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for REPL is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for REPL is 62.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.75% of that float. On May 29, 2025, REPL’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL)’s stock price has increased by 0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 8.42. However, the company has seen a -8.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL ) Q4 2025 Results Conference Call May 22, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Arleen Goldenberg – Senior Communications Leader Sushil Patel – Chief Executive Officer Chris Sarchi – Chief Commercial Officer Emily Hill – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Anupam Rama – J.P. Morgan Roger Song – Jefferies Jonathan Chang – Leerink Allison Bratzel – Piper Sandler Peter Lawson – Barclays Operator Good morning and welcome to the Replimune Fiscal Year Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call.

REPL’s Market Performance

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) has seen a -8.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.06% decline in the past month and a -36.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.43% for REPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.11% for REPL’s stock, with a -24.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REPL stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for REPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REPL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $17 based on the research report published on August 28, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REPL reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for REPL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 17th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to REPL, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

REPL Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -10.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPL fell by -8.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.34. In addition, Replimune Group Inc saw -30.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPL starting from Astley-Sparke Philip, who sale 32,279 shares at the price of $8.06 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Astley-Sparke Philip now owns 1,405,071 shares of Replimune Group Inc, valued at $260,169 using the latest closing price.

Xynos Konstantinos, the Chief Medical Officer of Replimune Group Inc, sale 7,952 shares at $8.06 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Xynos Konstantinos is holding 146,933 shares at $64,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.64 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Replimune Group Inc stands at -56.47. The total capital return value is set at -0.44. Equity return is now at value -62.58, with -47.60 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -261.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Replimune Group Inc (REPL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.