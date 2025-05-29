Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Stock Faces 1.87% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Remitly Global Inc (RELY) has gone down by -5.61% for the week, with a 7.55% rise in the past month and a -9.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.63% for RELY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.61% for RELY’s stock, with a 10.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RELY is 163.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RELY on May 29, 2025 was 2.61M shares.

The stock price of Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) has plunged by -3.02 when compared to previous closing price of 22.19, but the company has seen a -5.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RELY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RELY stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for RELY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RELY in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $32 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RELY reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for RELY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 31st, 2024.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to RELY, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

RELY Trading at 2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY fell by -5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.33. In addition, Remitly Global Inc saw -4.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Tavis Luke, who sale 970 shares at the price of $22.33 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Tavis Luke now owns 4,128 shares of Remitly Global Inc, valued at $21,660 using the latest closing price.

Oppenheimer Matthew B., the Chief Executive Officer of Remitly Global Inc, sale 14,583 shares at $22.51 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Oppenheimer Matthew B. is holding 4,256,598 shares at $328,263 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remitly Global Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -0.71, with -0.42 for asset returns.

Based on Remitly Global Inc (RELY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 18.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -15.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at -22.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Remitly Global Inc (RELY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.