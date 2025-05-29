Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD)’s stock price has increased by 9.50 compared to its previous closing price of 0.66. However, the company has seen a 21.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-12 that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD ) Q1 2025 Earnings Call May 12, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Brian Ritchie – Investor Relations Sergio Traversa – Chief Executive Officer Maged Shenouda – Chief Financial Officer Yair Lotan – Chief, Urology and Oncology Conference Call Participants Uy Ear – Mizuho Securities Matt Barcus – Jefferies Operator Good afternoon. Welcome to the Relmada Therapeutics First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RLMD is 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RLMD is 26.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RLMD on May 29, 2025 was 1.81M shares.

RLMD’s Market Performance

RLMD’s stock has seen a 21.42% increase for the week, with a 103.00% rise in the past month and a 168.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.38% for Relmada Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 56.51% for RLMD stock, with a simple moving average of -51.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLMD stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for RLMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RLMD in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $1 based on the research report published on December 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLMD reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $3.50. The rating they have provided for RLMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 17th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to RLMD, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

RLMD Trading at 87.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +153.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +144.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLMD rose by +20.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4629. In addition, Relmada Therapeutics Inc saw 39.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLMD starting from Kelly Paul Edward, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $0.43 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Kelly Paul Edward now owns 412,295 shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc, valued at $86,060 using the latest closing price.

Shenouda Maged, the Chief Financial Officer of Relmada Therapeutics Inc, purchase 90,000 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Shenouda Maged is holding 228,335 shares at $43,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLMD

The total capital return value is set at -3.52. Equity return is now at value -160.26, with -135.09 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -79.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.