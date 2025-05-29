Redwire Corporation (RDW) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RDW is 2.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RDW is 26.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.79% of that float. On May 29, 2025, RDW’s average trading volume was 1.77M shares.

The stock price of Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) has plunged by -4.26 when compared to previous closing price of 15.49, but the company has seen a 28.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RDW’s Market Performance

Redwire Corporation (RDW) has seen a 28.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 32.06% gain in the past month and a 5.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.09% for RDW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.22% for RDW stock, with a simple moving average of 26.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDW stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RDW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RDW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $27 based on the research report published on January 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDW reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for RDW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to RDW, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 26th of the previous year.

RDW Trading at 36.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares surge +38.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDW rose by +29.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +176.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.34. In addition, Redwire Corporation saw -9.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDW starting from Baliff Jonathan, who purchase 2,170 shares at the price of $11.38 back on Mar 19 ’25. After this action, Baliff Jonathan now owns 1,028,954 shares of Redwire Corporation, valued at $24,684 using the latest closing price.

Isham Joanne O’Rourke, the Director of Redwire Corporation, purchase 4,578 shares at $11.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17 ’25, which means that Isham Joanne O’Rourke is holding 83,595 shares at $50,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwire Corporation stands at -0.39. The total capital return value is set at 0.16.

Based on Redwire Corporation (RDW), the company’s capital structure generated -0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -91.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Redwire Corporation (RDW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.