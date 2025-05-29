Real-Time Update: J.M. Smucker Co (SJM) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, SJM stock has gone down by -3.48%, with a monthly decline of -2.69% and a quarterly surge of 1.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.27% for J.M. Smucker Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.77% for SJM stock, with a simple moving average of -2.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in J.M. Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) Right Now?

SJM has 36-month beta value of 0.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SJM is 103.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SJM on May 29, 2025 was 1.25M shares.

SJM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of J.M. Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) has decreased by -2.62 when compared to last closing price of 113.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.48% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-05-28 that Dividend yields are rising on these 10 stocks. Dividend yields tend to on one of two occasions: the company is raising the dividend payout or the share price is sinking.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SJM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SJM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $134 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SJM reach a price target of $123. The rating they have provided for SJM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 24th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to SJM, setting the target price at $121 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

SJM Trading at -2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJM fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.94. In addition, J.M. Smucker Co saw 0.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJM starting from Penrose Jill R, who sale 5,117 shares at the price of $116.26 back on Mar 28 ’25. After this action, Penrose Jill R now owns 8,794 shares of J.M. Smucker Co, valued at $594,902 using the latest closing price.

Penrose Jill R, the Officer of J.M. Smucker Co, proposed sale 5,117 shares at $116.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28 ’25, which means that Penrose Jill R is holding shares at $594,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.M. Smucker Co stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -3.55, with -1.33 for asset returns.

Based on J.M. Smucker Co (SJM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.69 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 9.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, J.M. Smucker Co (SJM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.