Real-Time Update: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) has seen a -3.61% decrease in the past week, with a -7.68% drop in the past month, and a -13.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for HR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.44% for HR stock, with a simple moving average of -14.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for HR is 348.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of HR was 2.93M shares.

The stock price of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) has plunged by -0.89 when compared to previous closing price of 14.56, but the company has seen a -3.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $16 based on the research report published on January 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HR reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for HR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 02nd, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to HR, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

HR Trading at -7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares sank -6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HR fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.94. In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc saw -14.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HR starting from Bohjalian Thomas N, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $14.71 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Bohjalian Thomas N now owns 56,502 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, valued at $36,775 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Julie F., the Officer of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, proposed sale 15,000 shares at $16.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23 ’24, which means that Wilson Julie F. is holding shares at $254,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc stands at -0.32. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value -6.83, with -3.45 for asset returns.

Based on Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 711.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.