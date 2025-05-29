Real-Time Update: Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL) has seen a 17.09% increase in the past week, with a 44.53% gain in the past month, and a 12.12% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for SOL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.79% for SOL’s stock, with a -1.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: SOL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOL is 2.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SOL is 51.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOL on May 29, 2025 was 323.72K shares.

SOL) stock’s latest price update

Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: SOL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.78 compared to its previous closing price of 1.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOL

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOL reach a price target of $3.20, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for SOL stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2023.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to SOL, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

SOL Trading at 24.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +37.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOL rose by +17.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5190. In addition, Emeren Group Ltd ADR saw -8.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOL starting from SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, who purchase 12,461 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Dec 19 ’24. After this action, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT now owns 18,818,236 shares of Emeren Group Ltd ADR, valued at $22,056 using the latest closing price.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, the CHAIRMAN of Emeren Group Ltd ADR, purchase 4,392 shares at $1.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18 ’24, which means that SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT is holding 18,805,775 shares at $7,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emeren Group Ltd ADR stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value -1.63, with -1.08 for asset returns.

Based on Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -0.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at -16.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.