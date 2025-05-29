Real-Time Update: Clorox Co (CLX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Clorox Co (CLX) has gone down by -3.95% for the week, with a -6.21% drop in the past month and a -15.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.48% for CLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.80% for CLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) is above average at 23.37x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CLX is 122.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLX on May 29, 2025 was 1.63M shares.

CLX) stock’s latest price update

Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.15 in relation to previous closing price of 130.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that A sizzling new lip balm inspired by the swicy obsession drops May 29th NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hot lips, meet sweet heat! Burt’s Bees and Mike’s Hot Honey have teamed up to bring the buzz of sweet heat to your favorite lip balm.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CLX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CLX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $157 based on the research report published on January 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLX reach a price target of $170, previously predicting the price at $155. The rating they have provided for CLX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 06th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CLX, setting the target price at $187 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

CLX Trading at -6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.32%, as shares sank -7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX fell by -3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.30. In addition, Clorox Co saw -19.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from Breber Pierre R, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $136.57 back on May 07 ’25. After this action, Breber Pierre R now owns 4,000 shares of Clorox Co, valued at $546,285 using the latest closing price.

Marriner Kirsten, the EVP – Chief People Officer of Clorox Co, sale 7,494 shares at $151.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that Marriner Kirsten is holding 27,038 shares at $1,136,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clorox Co stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.39. Equity return is now at value 1176.27, with 12.26 for asset returns.

Based on Clorox Co (CLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.99 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 109.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 736.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clorox Co (CLX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.