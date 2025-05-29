Real-Time Update: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) has seen a 4.91% increase in the past week, with a 3.04% gain in the past month, and a -5.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for CNNE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.16% for CNNE’s stock, with a -3.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNNE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNNE is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CNNE is 55.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNNE on May 29, 2025 was 693.46K shares.

CNNE) stock’s latest price update

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNNE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 18.36. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-12 that Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jamie Lillis – Solebury Strategic Communications Ryan Caswell – Chief Executive Officer Bryan Coy – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Kenneth Lee – RBC Capital Markets Ian Zaffino – Oppenheimer Operator Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Cannae Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. During today’s presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNNE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CNNE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNNE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $42 based on the research report published on December 20, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CNNE Trading at 3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.79%, as shares surge +4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNNE rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.11. In addition, Cannae Holdings Inc saw -6.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNNE starting from Cannae Holdings, Inc., who sale 9,000,000 shares at the price of $8.95 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Cannae Holdings, Inc. now owns 60,048,691 shares of Cannae Holdings Inc, valued at $80,550,000 using the latest closing price.

Massey Richard N, the Affiliate of Cannae Holdings Inc, proposed sale 8,799 shares at $19.92 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26 ’24, which means that Massey Richard N is holding shares at $175,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.23 for the present operating margin

0.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cannae Holdings Inc stands at -0.74. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -12.56, with -10.68 for asset returns.

Based on Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -19.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -224.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.