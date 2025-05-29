Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (RPID) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for RPID is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RPID is 19.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.95% of that float. The average trading volume for RPID on May 29, 2025 was 362.69K shares.

RPID) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: RPID) has decreased by -8.17 when compared to last closing price of 3.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that LEXINGTON, Mass., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company” or “Rapid Micro”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, is pleased to welcome Dr. Dafni Bika to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

RPID’s Market Performance

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (RPID) has seen a 2.19% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 39.32% gain in the past month and a 20.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.75% for RPID. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.17% for RPID’s stock, with a 94.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPID stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for RPID by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RPID in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on February 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RPID Trading at 26.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares surge +38.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPID rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +283.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc saw 262.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPID starting from PEI MELINDA LITHERLAND, who purchase 10,880 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Dec 03 ’24. After this action, PEI MELINDA LITHERLAND now owns 45,180 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc, valued at $10,880 using the latest closing price.

PEI MELINDA LITHERLAND, the Director of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc, purchase 9,120 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05 ’24, which means that PEI MELINDA LITHERLAND is holding 54,300 shares at $9,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.6 for the present operating margin

0.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc stands at -1.51. The total capital return value is set at -0.67. Equity return is now at value -52.30, with -42.06 for asset returns.

Based on Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (RPID), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -46.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (RPID) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.