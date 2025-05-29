QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR’s (QSG) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, QSG stock has gone down by -9.96%, with a monthly gain of 10.88% and a quarterly surge of 160.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.33% for QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.70% for QSG’s stock, with a 105.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) Right Now?

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.10x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of -1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for QSG is 30.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of QSG was 980.51K shares.

QSG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) has decreased by -9.07 when compared to last closing price of 7.06.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-12 that Tariff turmoil and market downturn are creating buying opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on panic selling and fear. The US-China trade war and rotation from U.S. assets, declining USD, and uncertainty surrounding monetary policy have prompted many investors to de-risk and seek value. Some of the greatest value and growth opportunities can be found in diversifying portfolios with low-priced small-cap stocks – they can offer a bang for your buck.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSG stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for QSG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QSG in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QSG reach a price target of $9.70. The rating they have provided for QSG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 24th, 2023.

QSG Trading at 22.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.66%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +129.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSG fell by -9.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +291.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.81. In addition, QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR saw 197.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.66. Equity return is now at value 81.91, with 29.48 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 395.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 212.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.