Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Quad/Graphics Inc (NYSE: QUAD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.58 compared to its previous closing price of 5.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Tap five stocks with increasing P/E ratios to try out an out-of-the-box approach. These stocks are DIS, GCO, QUAD, FTDR and ROCK.

Is It Worth Investing in Quad/Graphics Inc (NYSE: QUAD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QUAD is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for QUAD is 12.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.33% of that float. On May 29, 2025, QUAD’s average trading volume was 307.79K shares.

QUAD’s Market Performance

QUAD stock saw an increase of 1.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.45% and a quarterly increase of -3.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.62% for Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.50% for QUAD’s stock, with a 0.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QUAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QUAD stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for QUAD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QUAD in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $8.90 based on the research report published on May 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QUAD reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for QUAD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 31st, 2024.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to QUAD, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on May 03rd of the previous year.

QUAD Trading at 11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares surge +15.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUAD rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.57. In addition, Quad/Graphics Inc saw -14.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUAD starting from Flores Kathryn Quadracci, who proposed sale 38,496 shares at the price of $5.60 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Flores Kathryn Quadracci now owns shares of Quad/Graphics Inc, valued at $215,578 using the latest closing price.

SHIELY JOHN S, the Director of Quad/Graphics Inc, proposed sale 231,074 shares at $5.93 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that SHIELY JOHN S is holding shares at $1,370,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quad/Graphics Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value -19.25, with -1.27 for asset returns.

Based on Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 122.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.