Q32 Bio Inc (QTTB) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Q32 Bio Inc (QTTB) has gone up by 3.39% for the week, with a 8.61% rise in the past month and a -21.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.15% for QTTB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.67% for QTTB’s stock, with a -90.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Q32 Bio Inc (NASDAQ: QTTB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for QTTB is at -0.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for QTTB is 4.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.12% of that float. The average trading volume for QTTB on May 29, 2025 was 169.39K shares.

QTTB) stock’s latest price update

Q32 Bio Inc (NASDAQ: QTTB)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.93 in comparison to its previous close of 1.68, however, the company has experienced a 3.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-08 that — First patient dosed in SIGNAL-AA Phase 2a Part B; topline data readout on-track for 1H’26 — — First patient dosed in SIGNAL-AA Part A open-label extension (OLE) — — Fast Track designation (FTD) granted to bempikibart for the treatment of alopecia areata (AA); SIGNAL-AA Part A results presented as a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting — — Cash and cash equivalents of $65.5 million as of March 31, 2025 expected to provide financial runway into 2H’26 — WALTHAM, Mass., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Q32 Bio Inc. (Nasdaq: QTTB) (“Q32 Bio”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for alopecia areata and other autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided recent corporate updates.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTTB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QTTB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QTTB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on February 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QTTB reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for QTTB stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 11th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to QTTB, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

QTTB Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares surge +17.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTTB rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6535. In addition, Q32 Bio Inc saw -46.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QTTB

The total capital return value is set at -0.87. Equity return is now at value -267.20, with -51.68 for asset returns.

Based on Q32 Bio Inc (QTTB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -38.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -45.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Q32 Bio Inc (QTTB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.