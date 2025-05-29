Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PLSE is 12.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLSE on May 29, 2025 was 189.94K shares.

PLSE) stock’s latest price update

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE)’s stock price has soared by 5.91 in relation to previous closing price of 16.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that HAYWARD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel and proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nanosecond PFA or nsPFA™) technology, today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors has granted equity awards to four new employees as equity inducement awards outside of the Company’s 2017 Equity Incentive Plan, but under the terms of the 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan. The equity awards were approved and.

PLSE’s Market Performance

Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) has experienced a 5.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.11% drop in the past month, and a -7.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for PLSE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.83% for PLSE’s stock, with a 0.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLSE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PLSE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PLSE in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $28 based on the research report published on July 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLSE reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for PLSE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 11th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to PLSE, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

PLSE Trading at 7.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLSE rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.94. In addition, Pulse Biosciences Inc saw 2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLSE starting from Barrett Burke Thomas, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $17.42 back on Dec 11 ’24. After this action, Barrett Burke Thomas now owns 63,172 shares of Pulse Biosciences Inc, valued at $871,000 using the latest closing price.

DUGGAN ROBERT W, the Director of Pulse Biosciences Inc, purchase 55,256 shares at $17.18 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13 ’24, which means that DUGGAN ROBERT W is holding 42,328,717 shares at $949,298 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.55 for the present operating margin

-0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pulse Biosciences Inc stands at -72.41. The total capital return value is set at -0.51. Equity return is now at value -77.86, with -66.00 for asset returns.

Based on Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -52.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1316.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.