PowerFleet Inc (AIOT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: AIOT)’s stock price has decreased by -5.56 compared to its previous closing price of 4.86. However, the company has seen a -22.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that Shares Preliminary Fiscal Year 2025 Results and Updated Fiscal 2026 Outlook Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Conference Call Set for Monday, June 16, 2025 WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In advance of its participation in the 22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference (May 28) and William Blair’s 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference (June 4), Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT) today provided a business update, including preliminary financial results for fiscal year 2025 and an initial outlook for fiscal 2026.

Is It Worth Investing in PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: AIOT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AIOT is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AIOT is 122.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.43% of that float. The average trading volume for AIOT on May 29, 2025 was 1.77M shares.

AIOT’s Market Performance

AIOT stock saw a decrease of -22.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.70% and a quarterly a decrease of -37.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.62% for PowerFleet Inc (AIOT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.77% for AIOT stock, with a simple moving average of -19.95% for the last 200 days.

AIOT Trading at -12.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares sank -10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIOT fell by -22.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.39. In addition, PowerFleet Inc saw -31.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIOT starting from Lewis Catherine J, who proposed sale 270,000 shares at the price of $6.82 back on Dec 05 ’24. After this action, Lewis Catherine J now owns shares of PowerFleet Inc, valued at $1,842,559 using the latest closing price.

Lewis Catherine J, the Chief Customer Officer of PowerFleet Inc, sale 187,990 shares at $6.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06 ’24, which means that Lewis Catherine J is holding 52,972 shares at $1,265,173 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.21 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for PowerFleet Inc stands at -0.32. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -20.95, with -11.09 for asset returns.

Based on PowerFleet Inc (AIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 75000.0 with net debt to EBITDA at -4.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PowerFleet Inc (AIOT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.