Polaris Inc (PII) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) has surged by 0.08 when compared to previous closing price of 39.77, but the company has seen a -1.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that Polaris continues to operate as a steward for its employees, riders, communities and the outdoors MINNEAPOLIS, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) today released its 2024 Geared For Good Report. The annual report demonstrates Polaris’ ongoing commitment to being good stewards for our industry, employees, riders, communities, and the outdoors.

Is It Worth Investing in Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) Right Now?

Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PII is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PII is 52.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PII on May 29, 2025 was 1.82M shares.

PII’s Market Performance

PII stock saw an increase of -1.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.96% and a quarterly increase of -14.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Polaris Inc (PII). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.79% for PII stock, with a simple moving average of -32.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PII stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PII by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PII in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $40 based on the research report published on April 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PII reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for PII stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 20th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PII, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

PII Trading at 6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +17.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PII fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.27. In addition, Polaris Inc saw -30.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PII starting from Clark Dougherty Lucy, who proposed sale 9,314 shares at the price of $61.17 back on Dec 18 ’24. After this action, Clark Dougherty Lucy now owns shares of Polaris Inc, valued at $569,737 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polaris Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 3.09, with 0.73 for asset returns.

Based on Polaris Inc (PII), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 290.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Polaris Inc (PII) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.