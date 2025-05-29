Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) has increased by 2.32 when compared to last closing price of 4.75.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that The new rewards program is also accompanied by a social campaign with celebrity partner Ty Pennington. HERZLIYA, Israel, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Caesars Slots**, Playtika’s free-to-play social casino app, is raising the stakes.

Is It Worth Investing in Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) Right Now?

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for PLTK is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PLTK is 68.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.36% of that float. The average trading volume for PLTK on May 29, 2025 was 2.34M shares.

PLTK’s Market Performance

The stock of Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) has seen a 1.67% increase in the past week, with a -7.07% drop in the past month, and a -29.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for PLTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.06% for PLTK’s stock, with a -28.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTK reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for PLTK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 28th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PLTK, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

PLTK Trading at -1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.01. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp saw -29.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Playtika Holding UK II Ltd, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $4.96 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Playtika Holding UK II Ltd now owns 199,947,048 shares of Playtika Holding Corp, valued at $992,820 using the latest closing price.

Playtika Holding UK II Ltd, the 10% Owner of Playtika Holding Corp, sale 47,484 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Playtika Holding UK II Ltd is holding 199,899,564 shares at $228,099 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playtika Holding Corp stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.11.

Based on Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK), the company’s capital structure generated 1.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at -21.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 603.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.