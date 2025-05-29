Plains GP Holdings LP’s (PAGP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, PAGP stock has gone down by -1.04%, with a monthly decline of -8.80% and a quarterly plunge of -17.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for Plains GP Holdings LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.31% for PAGP’s stock, with a -9.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP) Right Now?

Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for PAGP is at 0.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PAGP is 192.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.22% of that float. The average trading volume for PAGP on May 29, 2025 was 1.61M shares.

PAGP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP) has plunged by -1.21 when compared to previous closing price of 17.79, but the company has seen a -1.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that It is rare to find 9%+ yielding dividend growth stocks that would qualify as blue chips. However, today, Mr. Market is offering several of them. We share two that are attractive buys on the dip.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PAGP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAGP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $22 based on the research report published on January 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGP reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for PAGP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 18th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PAGP, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

PAGP Trading at -7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares sank -5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.99. In addition, Plains GP Holdings LP saw -4.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains GP Holdings LP stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 10.09, with 0.51 for asset returns.

Based on Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.87 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.68 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.