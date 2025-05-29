Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.96 compared to its previous closing price of 1.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that PHIO, ALRS and URBN made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on May 28, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PHIO is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PHIO is 4.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.71% of that float. The average trading volume of PHIO on May 29, 2025 was 3.19M shares.

PHIO’s Market Performance

The stock of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) has seen a 9.29% increase in the past week, with a -6.54% drop in the past month, and a 34.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.99% for PHIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.37% for PHIO’s stock, with a -14.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHIO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PHIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHIO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on August 05, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

PHIO Trading at 14.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares surge +1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHIO rose by +9.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8500. In addition, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp saw 11.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHIO starting from Bitterman Robert J, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $1.77 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Bitterman Robert J now owns 22,449 shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, valued at $5,310 using the latest closing price.

Bitterman Robert J, the Chairman, Pres & CEO of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, purchase 1,200 shares at $1.78 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Bitterman Robert J is holding 23,649 shares at $2,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHIO

The total capital return value is set at -0.43. Equity return is now at value -76.12, with -66.67 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.