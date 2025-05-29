Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.01x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PBA is 580.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of PBA was 1.25M shares.

PBA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) has decreased by -0.90 when compared to last closing price of 37.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pembina Pipeline Corporation (“Pembina” or the “Company”) (TSX: PPL; NYSE: PBA) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has approved the renewal of Pembina’s normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) to purchase up to five percent of its issued and outstanding common shares. Under the NCIB, purchases of common shares may be made through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, commencin.

PBA’s Market Performance

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) has seen a -0.53% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.78% decline in the past month and a 3.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for PBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.49% for PBA stock, with a simple moving average of -4.35% for the last 200 days.

PBA Trading at -2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.88%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBA fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.95. In addition, Pembina Pipeline Corporation saw 1.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pembina Pipeline Corporation stands at 0.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 11.55, with 5.61 for asset returns.

Based on Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.18 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.