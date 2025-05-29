Pagerduty Inc (PD) Stock Showcases -0.00% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, PD stock has gone down by -1.66%, with a monthly gain of 1.91% and a quarterly plunge of -10.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Pagerduty Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.00% for PD stock, with a simple moving average of -11.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PD is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PD is 84.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.54% of that float. The average trading volume of PD on May 29, 2025 was 1.24M shares.

PD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) has plunged by -1.23 when compared to previous closing price of 16.20, but the company has seen a -1.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a leader in digital operations management, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2026, ended April 30, 2025, after market close on May 29, 2025. PagerDuty will host a live Zoom video call (meeting ID 991 4397 7754) for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on that day. For audio only, the dial-in number 1-312-626-6799 may be used. Both a news release w.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $18 based on the research report published on January 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PD reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for PD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 11th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PD, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

PD Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.00. In addition, Pagerduty Inc saw -12.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from MITRA REZVAN, who proposed sale 40,000 shares at the price of $17.67 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, MITRA REZVAN now owns shares of Pagerduty Inc, valued at $706,732 using the latest closing price.

Tejada Jennifer, the Chief Executive Officer of Pagerduty Inc, sale 1,569 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28 ’25, which means that Tejada Jennifer is holding 868,311 shares at $31,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13 for the present operating margin

0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagerduty Inc stands at -0.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.11. Equity return is now at value -36.13, with -5.88 for asset returns.

Based on Pagerduty Inc (PD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -11.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at -8.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Pagerduty Inc (PD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.