Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY)’s stock price has soared by 1.11 in relation to previous closing price of 17.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 23.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya” or the “Company”), a global technology company delivering AI-driven product solutions for the financial ecosystem, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences: Benchmark Virtual FinTech Conference Date: June 5, 2025 Location: Virtual Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, CRE Conference Date: June 10, 2025 Location: New York, NY Mizuho Tech Conference Date: June 11, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PGY is at 6.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PGY is 39.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 22.93% of that float. The average trading volume for PGY on May 29, 2025 was 1.98M shares.

PGY’s Market Performance

The stock of Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) has seen a 23.06% increase in the past week, with a 50.74% rise in the past month, and a 36.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for PGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.31% for PGY’s stock, with a 52.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14.50 based on the research report published on February 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGY reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PGY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2024.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to PGY, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

PGY Trading at 44.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +56.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY rose by +22.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.25. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd saw 86.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGY starting from Yulzari Yahav, who sale 20,754 shares at the price of $15.14 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Yulzari Yahav now owns 4,207,675 shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd, valued at $314,128 using the latest closing price.

Pardo Avital, the Chief Technology Officer of Pagaya Technologies Ltd, sale 20,911 shares at $15.13 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Pardo Avital is holding 2,380,617 shares at $316,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagaya Technologies Ltd stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value -77.37, with -26.96 for asset returns.

Based on Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 67.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.