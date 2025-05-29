Paccar Inc (PCAR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.97 in comparison to its previous close of 94.97, however, the company has experienced a -2.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Paccar (PCAR) stood at $94.05, denoting a -0.97% change from the preceding trading day.

Is It Worth Investing in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Right Now?

Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.27x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for PCAR is 515.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of PCAR was 3.31M shares.

PCAR’s Market Performance

The stock of Paccar Inc (PCAR) has seen a -2.54% decrease in the past week, with a 2.18% rise in the past month, and a -11.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for PCAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.97% for PCAR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCAR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PCAR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PCAR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $90 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCAR reach a price target of $96. The rating they have provided for PCAR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 16th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to PCAR, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

PCAR Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.15. In addition, Paccar Inc saw -9.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from Breber Pierre R, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $89.78 back on May 06 ’25. After this action, Breber Pierre R now owns 13,015 shares of Paccar Inc, valued at $448,900 using the latest closing price.

WALTON MICHAEL K, the VICE PRESIDENT/GENERAL COUNSEL of Paccar Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $106.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19 ’25, which means that WALTON MICHAEL K is holding 951 shares at $636,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paccar Inc stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 8.36 for asset returns.

Based on Paccar Inc (PCAR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.81 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Paccar Inc (PCAR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.