Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Owens & Minor, Inc (NYSE: OMI) has plunged by -1.06 when compared to previous closing price of 6.59, but the company has seen a -10.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens & Minor, Inc (NYSE: OMI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OMI is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OMI is 73.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.72% of that float. The average trading volume for OMI on May 29, 2025 was 1.67M shares.

OMI’s Market Performance

OMI’s stock has seen a -10.68% decrease for the week, with a -4.96% drop in the past month and a -4.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for Owens & Minor, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.65% for OMI’s stock, with a -44.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on July 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMI reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for OMI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 26th, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to OMI, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

OMI Trading at -14.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI fell by -10.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.14. In addition, Owens & Minor, Inc saw -50.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who purchase 225,000 shares at the price of $7.39 back on Apr 09 ’25. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 11,482,955 shares of Owens & Minor, Inc, valued at $1,662,750 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the 10% Owner of Owens & Minor, Inc, purchase 105,000 shares at $7.96 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08 ’25, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 11,257,955 shares at $835,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor, Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.06. Equity return is now at value -49.91, with -7.27 for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 51.22 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.