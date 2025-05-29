Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OPCH is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OPCH is 161.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPCH on May 29, 2025 was 2.12M shares.

OPCH) stock’s latest price update

Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPCH)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.10 in comparison to its previous close of 31.74, however, the company has experienced a -1.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-02 that Option Care (OPCH) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

OPCH’s Market Performance

Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) has seen a -1.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.56% gain in the past month and a -3.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for OPCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.78% for OPCH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPCH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OPCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPCH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPCH reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for OPCH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OPCH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

OPCH Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPCH fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.34. In addition, Option Care Health Inc saw 38.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPCH starting from Bavaro Michael, who sale 30,996 shares at the price of $33.26 back on Feb 28 ’25. After this action, Bavaro Michael now owns 44,974 shares of Option Care Health Inc, valued at $1,030,843 using the latest closing price.

Bavaro Michael, the Officer of Option Care Health Inc, proposed sale 30,996 shares at $33.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28 ’25, which means that Bavaro Michael is holding shares at $1,029,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for Option Care Health Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 15.38, with 6.52 for asset returns.

Based on Option Care Health Inc (OPCH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 407.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.