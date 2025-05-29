Opko Health Inc (OPK): A Technical Analysis

OPK has 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OPK is 350.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPK on May 29, 2025 was 5.24M shares.

OPK) stock’s latest price update

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK)’s stock price has dropped by -0.76 in relation to previous closing price of 1.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that MIAMI, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPKO Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPK) announced today that management will be participating in two investor conferences over the coming weeks. H.C. Wainwright 3 rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq, May 20 in New York City.

OPK’s Market Performance

Opko Health Inc (OPK) has experienced a -2.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.80% drop in the past month, and a -21.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for OPK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.33% for OPK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPK

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPK reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for OPK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 29th, 2023.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to OPK, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

OPK Trading at -11.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPK fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3043. In addition, Opko Health Inc saw -11.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPK starting from FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who purchase 125,000 shares at the price of $1.36 back on Apr 10 ’25. After this action, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL now owns 214,001,448 shares of Opko Health Inc, valued at $169,712 using the latest closing price.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the CEO & Chairman of Opko Health Inc, purchase 125,000 shares at $1.48 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08 ’25, which means that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL is holding 213,876,448 shares at $184,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.21 for the present operating margin

0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opko Health Inc stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.08. Equity return is now at value -3.04, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Opko Health Inc (OPK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 135.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Opko Health Inc (OPK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.