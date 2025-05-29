OPAL Fuels Inc (OPAL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for OPAL Fuels Inc (NASDAQ: OPAL) is above average at 156.38x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OPAL is 17.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OPAL on May 29, 2025 was 187.48K shares.

OPAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of OPAL Fuels Inc (NASDAQ: OPAL) has increased by 21.41 when compared to last closing price of 3.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a 57.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $OPAL–OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL) announced today that it has entered into a joint venture with an affiliate of environmental services leader Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) for a new biogas-to-renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facility at Republic’s Charlotte Motor Speedway Landfill in Concord, North Carolina. The new RNG facility, owned jointly by OPAL and its minority partner, a Republic Services affiliate, will have an initial annual design capacity of approxima.

OPAL’s Market Performance

OPAL Fuels Inc (OPAL) has seen a 57.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 119.65% gain in the past month and a 39.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.47% for OPAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 61.65% for OPAL’s stock, with a 26.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPAL stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for OPAL by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for OPAL in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $5 based on the research report published on September 03, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPAL reach a price target of $10.55. The rating they have provided for OPAL stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on September 29th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to OPAL, setting the target price at $5.80 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

OPAL Trading at 98.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.33%, as shares surge +117.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPAL rose by +57.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, OPAL Fuels Inc saw 12.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPAL starting from Dols Scott V., who purchase 37,532 shares at the price of $2.51 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Dols Scott V. now owns 116,899 shares of OPAL Fuels Inc, valued at $94,205 using the latest closing price.

Dols Scott V., the Director of OPAL Fuels Inc, purchase 12,700 shares at $2.72 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that Dols Scott V. is holding 129,599 shares at $34,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for OPAL Fuels Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.02.

Based on OPAL Fuels Inc (OPAL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 17.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 40.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, OPAL Fuels Inc (OPAL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.